SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap-up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. A Cowboy Church Service takes place at 9 a.m. The Cowboy Trade Show goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.

Individual champions will be crowned on this final day of the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton, SD. Practice opens at 8 a.m. at the NAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. Individual finals begin at 9 a.m. with competitions throughout the day, followed by awards ceremonies.

It’s the final day of the Black Hills Powwow in Rapid City. Activities include a free Arts & Info Trade Show at 11 a.m. Mountain Time in the Barnett Fieldhouse at The Monument. A Special Honoring ceremony takes place in the Summit Arena at 11 a.m. followed by grand entries at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $13.50 for youth and free for ages under 4.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m., or just enjoy the company of fellow fiber friends.

While you’re at the museum, check out the newest display Northern Plains Native Americans: Connection with the Natural World, along with the other exhibits inside the museum. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

St. Boniface Catholic Church-Idylwilde in Freeman, SD is serving a Fall Supper from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children and free for ages 4 and under.

Riverview Tree farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival with picking hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be live music, kids activities plus farm animals. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Find your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Yogi Bear Jellystone Campground near Brandon, SD also features a corn maze, along with a jumping pillow, mini-golf, volleyball, basketball and two playgrounds. The hours are 1-5 p.m. Admission is $10, $7 for children.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Dracula (NR), Little Monsters, rated PG and Death Becomes Her, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Train Time.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, rate PG and Amsterdam, rated R.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. with The NFL Today. That’s followed by Pittsburgh at Buffalo at noon.