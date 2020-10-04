Sunday Boredom Busters: October 4th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Showcase of Remodeled Homes and the Outdoor Living Showcase offer the area’s latest trends in home remodeling projects. The two showcases feature a total of 12 projects to check out: 11 in Sioux Falls, one in Hartford. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. It costs $5 to see all of the projects. You can purchase tickets at any one of the sites.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival that includes pumpkin picking, pumpkin painting, pumpkin games and a pumpkin slingshot. There will also be hay rides, farm animals and fall crafts. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The South Dakota Artisan Fair features indoor shopping at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. More than 80 vendors will be selling their handmade works from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be children’s games, door prizes, and concessions. Admission is free.

It’s Military and Law Enforcement Day at the South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Activities include a cowboy church service at 9 a.m. A Dakota Cowboy Trade Show goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rodeo finals are at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for ages 6 and under.

Also at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, the Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting a free Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes the largest permanent model train layout in South Dakota. Guests are ask to practice social distancing and will only be allowed in the hallway of the building to view the layout.

Siouxperconline is a virtual celebration of comic books, cosplay, anime, board and video games, science fiction and fantasy. Siouxperconline is a benefit for REACH Literacy and the JY6 Foundation.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m.. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

“Grow It!” is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Visitors can a drive a tractor, shop in a market, crawl underground and experience weather changes firsthand from noon to 5 p.m.

The Midco Aquatic Center has returned to pre-pandemic hours of operation. It’s open today from noon to 5 p.m. You no longer have to make reservations to swim at the facility. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages two and under.