Sunday Boredom Busters: October 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Family Day at Siouxpercon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Activities go from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and include creating your own superhero mask, a superhero coloring page, little girl cosplaying with R2D2, building Legos with the First Lego League, plus check out the animals at the Zoo Mobile. Admission is $10.

American Legion Post 15 is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The cost is $6, $2 for children. There will also be a bake sale plus Legion members will be displaying their woodworking items.

The Showcase of Remodeled Homes & Outdoor Living Showcase features 16 projects in Sioux Falls, Valley Springs, Harrisburg and Hartford. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. It costs $5 to see all of the projects, free for children 2 and under.

A Swap Meet is taking place for classic cars, trucks, street rods and motorcycles at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The swap meet is taking place inside and outside the Armory Building from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Your holiday shopping should include a visit to the Daughters of the Nile Craft and Vendor Fair. It’s taking place at the El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls from noon to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free, but you’re asked to make a donation of new toys or a gift card for patients at the Shrine Hospital.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Book Sale this weekend. A variety of books from fiction to non-fiction along with children’s books are on sale from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Premiere Playhouse presents Blood Brothers at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls. The performance is at 2 p.m. in the Belbas Theatre. Tickets are available at the Pavilion box office.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the new Bug Squad exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. The exhibit features talking animatronic members of the Bug Squad. Plus, visitors can take a ride on a slide in the Spider Web Escape Area, climb through tunnels in the Ant Colony Climber and experience virtually what it’s like to fly in the Dragonfly Drone Exhibit. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

The two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are are noon to 5 p.m. Leaves must be removed from plastic bags. All loads must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. The sites are open through November 28th.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival. There will be pumpkin picking, pumpkin painting, pumpkin games plus fall crafts, train rides and food vendors from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes zip lines, an apple cannon range, pony rides, giant hay maze, two 90-foot jumping pillows, a petting zoo, and of course, apple picking. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find your way through the stalks at the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, as well as a corn maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls. The hours are noon to 5 at both locations.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Rudy, rated PG, The Dark Knight, rated PG-13 and Titane, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Addams Family 2, rated PG, The Jesus Music and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, both rated PG-13 and The Many Saints of Newark, rated R.