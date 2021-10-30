Sunday Boredom Busters: October 31st

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — There are plenty of spine-tingling ways to enjoy Halloween in KELOLAND.

The Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house is open from 7 p.m. to midnight in the Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 online, $17 at the gate, a fast-pass is an extra $5.

The Haunted Farm in Worthing, SD includes a haunted barn, haunted woods, dark trail plus a hayride and animals. The hours are 7-10 p.m. The cost is $23, $10 for the non-haunted attractions.

Nightmare on 49th is a family-friendly haunted house in Sioux Falls. It’s located in Liberty Hall, the former VFW building, on South Minnesota Avenue. The hours are 4-7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children.

Skate City in Sioux Falls is hosting a Family Halloween Costume Party. Admission is $7 for 4 hours of skating from 2-6 p.m. The party also includes a parade, games and treats for kids.

Sioux Falls churches are hosting Halloween events today. Zion Lutheran’s Trunk or Treat goes from 4-5:30 p.m. Hillcrest Church’s Trunk or Treat is from 3-4 p.m. Canton United Methodist Church’s Trunk or Treat is from 5-7 p.m. Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Roll-O-Ween through the haunted parking lot starting at 3 p.m. The Garretson Commercial Club is hosting a Trunk or Treat at Split Rock Park from 4-6 p.m.

Governor Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Bryon Noem will host the annual trick-or-treat festivities at the Governor’s Residence in Pierre. Activities go from 5-6:30 p.m.

Hundreds of tables full of guns and accessories are on display at the James O. Aplan Gun Show in Sioux Falls. Hunters and other gun enthusiasts can check out the show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

The Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD is hosting its final Fall Festival of the year. Enjoy apple picking plus plenty of kids activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Skyforce basketball team plays an exhibition game against the G League Ignite. Tipoff is at 3:05 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.

The two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are are noon to 5 p.m. The sites are open through November 28th.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Hotel Transylvania, rated PG, plus Halloween and The Exorcist, both rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Last Night in Soho, and Antlers, both rated R.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with the NFL Today. That’s followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Cleveland Browns at noon.