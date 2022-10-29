SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are opening up their doors to trick-or-treaters. Kids are invited to wear their costumes and visit participating downtown businesses that are handing-out candy from 1-3 p.m.

ZooBoo at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls includes hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $15, $5 for zoo members.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Aberdeen is hosting a Tunnel of Terror. For $20, you can get your car cleaned and while getting a good scare in the car wash from 6-9 p.m.

Trunk or Treat events are taking place in Sioux Falls including East Side Lutheran Church at 2 p.m., Hillcrest Church at 2 p.m., Hayward Elementary to 2 p.m., Harrisburg United Methodist Church at 3 p.m.

There will also be Trunk or Treats at Active Generations at 3 p.m., St. John American Lutheran Church at 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church at 4 p.m. plus Wings Gymnastics Academy at 5 p.m.

Grandma Lu’s Hallow is an interactive Halloween yard display in Sioux Falls that features live actors, a fifteen-foot ghoul and a glow-in-the-dark selfie shed. It’s located at 913 W. 36th Street. The hours are 6-10 p.m.

Skate City in Sioux Falls is hosting a Family Halloween Party from noon to 2 p.m. The party includes a costume parade, games, door prizes and candy for the kids. Admission is $15.

It’s Halloween at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD. There will be a spooky photo station from 1-4 p.m, plus a country store, visits to the pumpkin patch, tractor rides and a corn maze from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Find your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Be sure to check out this year’s People’s Choice Award sculpture called “Elk.” It’s located in front of the Carpenter Building at 221 S. Phillips Avenue.

St. Joseph Parish is hosting a Soup Supper, Bake Sale & Country Store from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Taopi Community Hall in Colton, SD. The cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children and free for kids under 3.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. the puck drops at 4:05 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Ghostbusters, rated PG, The Birds, rated PG-13, and Halloween, rated R.

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Superpower Dogs.

New releases playing at a theater near you include Till and Prey for the Devil, both rated PG-13, and TÁR, rated R.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Philadelphia Eagles at noon.