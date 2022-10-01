SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The 18th Annual Swap Meet for Classic Cars, Trucks, Street Rods & Bikes will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the fairgrounds armory building. Admission is $3.

Also at the fairgrounds, Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Expo Center. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7, $2 for children.

American Legion Post 23 in Garretson, SD is also serving a Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Your free-will donation for the breakfast will support Legion activities.

It’s Family Fun Day at SiouxperCon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Main stage entertainment includes a Mythbusters Jr. Show at 11 a.m., kids entertainer Phil Baker at noon; a kids cosplay parade at 2 p.m. and a magic show with Travis Nye at 3 p.m.

The Siouxland Gem & Mineral Society is hosting a Gem & Mineral Show at the Cottonwood Inn & Convention Center in South Sioux City, NE. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Grace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Soup & Sweets Supper with a Silent Auction from 4-7 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, SD is hosting a Fall Festival which includes a turkey dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. The festival will also include a bake sale, paddle-wheel game and raffles.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverview Tree farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival with picking hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be live music, kids activities plus farm animals. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Find your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Yogi Bear Jellystone Campground near Brandon, SD also features a corn maze, along with a jumping pillow, mini-golf, volleyball, basketball and two playgrounds. The hours are 1-5 p.m. Admission is $10, $7 for children.

Check out the newest exhibit at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls, Northern Plains Native Americans: Connection with the Natural World. Other exhibits include Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes plus Pheasants on the Plains and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Toy Story, rated G and Office Space, rated R.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Super Power Dogs and Train Time.

New releases playing at a theater near you include Smile, Bros and The Greatest Beer Run Ever, all rated R.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. Then, the Buffalo Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens at noon. That’s followed by the New England Patriots at the Green Bay Packers at 3:30 p.m.