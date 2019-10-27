Sunday Boredom Busters: October 27th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Shopping is getting a little spooky in downtown Sioux Falls. Businesses are hosting a Downtown Trick-Or-Treat from 1-3 p.m. Go from shop-to-shop for Halloween treats and kids activities, plus a photo area.

ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.Kids can wind their way through decorated exhibits, collect candy, visit the Extinct Species Graveyard and the Creepy Primate building plus ride the Spooky Carrousel. ZooBoo goes from 3-7 p.m. Admission is $5 for zoo members, $7 for non-members.

The Butterfly House and Aquarium in Sioux Falls is hosting a Halloween Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be games, prizes, spooky story time and trick-or-treating with the staff. The Halloween Party is free with a paid admission.

Hillcrest Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat from 2-4 p.m. The church is located at 4301 E. 26th Street.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat and Halloween Dance from 6-8 p.m. Holy Cross Lutheran is located at 1300 S. Sertoma.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the James O. Aplan Classic Gun Show. Check out hundreds of tables of guns from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Admission is $5.

Hundreds of artists and crafters are displaying and selling their handcrafted works during the Autumn Festival at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, free for children 10 and under.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem, SD is hosting a Fall Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salem Armory. The bazaar includes lunch bingo, silent action, paddle wheel and kids games.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. Take a relaxing stroll from to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample apples.

The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds is going to the dogs for the All Breed Dog Show & Obedience/Rally Trial. Activities get underway at 9 a.m. in the Expo Building. Admission is free. The event runs through Tuesday.

Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls features the movie Coco. Show time is at 2 p.m. Inner tubes will be provided. The cost is an activie swim pass or a daily admission.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs, Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Countdown and The Current War, both rated PG-13, plus Black and Blue, rated R.