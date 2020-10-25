Sunday Boredom Busters: October 25th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Celebrate Halloween in downtown Sioux Falls today. Participating businesses are opening their doors to young trick-or-treaters who are invited to show off their costumes and receive Halloween treats. The trick-or-treating takes place from 1-3 p.m.

ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. Kids can wind their way through decorated exhibits, collect candy grab bags, plus ride the Spooky Carrousel and the Spooky Savannah Express Train from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pre-purchase tickets online to get a discount for ZooBoo. The zoo’s new timed entry tickets will mean shorter lines and enhanced social distancing.

Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center features the movie Onward. Show time is at 2 p.m. Inner tubes will be provided. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

“Grow It!” is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Grand Valley Lutheran Church in Canton, SD is hosting a Soup & Pie Drive-Thru. Pick-up and delivery options are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All orders are free-will donations.

It’s a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage starts at 11 a.m. with the NFL Today. Then, Pittsburgh takes on Tennessee at noon. That’s followed by Kansas City at Denver, at 3:25 p.m.