Sunday Boredom Busters: October 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are opening-up their doors to Halloween trick or treaters today. Kids can show of their costumes and receive candy at participating shops and restaurants from 1-3 p.m.

Kid’s Day at the Jaycees Haunted House is a brightly-lit trick-or-treat event through the maze with characters passing out candy. The hours are from 2-4 p.m. in the Arts Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The cost is $8, $7 with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota. One adult per child gets in free.

The Haunted Farm in Worthing, SD includes a haunted barn, haunted woods, dark trail plus a hayride and animals. The hours are 7-10 p.m. The cost is $23, $10 for the non-haunted attractions. The location is 47449 276th Street in Worthing.

The South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals wrap up today at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Events include a Cowboy Church Service at 9 a.m., a Cowboy Christmas Trade Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Military Appreciation Day at the rodeo performance beginning at 1 p.m. Admission is $10, free for children 6 and under.

Baltic Lutheran Church is serving a Swedish Meatball Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Baltic School Commons. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

St. Joseph’s Church in Spearfish, SD is serving a Traditional Turkey Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carry-outs and deliveries are available. The cost is $10 for adults, $4 for children, free for ages under five. There will also be raffle prizes and a cake walk.

The Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes zip lines, an apple cannon range, pony rides, giant hay maze, two 90-foot jumping pillows, a petting zoo, and of course, apple picking. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find your way through the stalks at the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, as well as a corn maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls. The hours are noon to 5 at both locations.

The two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are are noon to 5 p.m. The sites are open through November 28th.

Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls features the movie, Scoob! It’s playing in the 50-meter pool at 2 p.m. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

Halloween movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Young Frankenstein, and Hocus Pocus, both rated PG, plus the silent horror film Nosferatu.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Ron’s Gone Wrong, rated PG, Dune, rated PG-13 and The Harder They Fall, rated R.