SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kids Day at the Jaycees Feargrounds at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The haunted house, located in the Fine Arts Building, will be brightly lit for children to trick-or-treat through the maze filled with non-scary characters passing out candy. The hours are 2-4 p.m. Admission is $8 for children,12 and under, with one adult getting in free. Get a dollar off admission with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.

Today is Family Day at the James O. Aplan Memorial Fall Gun Show at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Vendors are selling and swapping guns of all types as well as supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. The Family Day discount is two adults and children get in for $30.

Baltic Lutheran Church is serving a Swedish Meatball Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Baltic School Commons. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages 5 and under.

Brandon Lutheran Church is hosting a Fall Heritage Festival that includes a bake sale from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a Swedish meatball dinner including homemade lefse from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Find your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Yogi Bear Jellystone Campground near Brandon, SD also features a corn maze, along with a jumping pillow, mini-golf, volleyball, basketball and two playgrounds. The hours are 1-5 p.m. Admission is $10, $7 for children.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Be sure to check out this year’s People’s Choice Award sculpture called “Elk.” It’s located in front of the Carpenter Building at 221 S. Phillips Avenue.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include 1941’s The Wolf Man (NR), The Nightmare Before Christmas, rated PG and Little Shop of Horrors, rated PG-13.

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Superpower Dogs.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Black Adam and Ticket to Paradise, both rated PG-13 and My Policeman, rated R.

Enjoy pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the New York Jets at the Denver Broncos at 3 p.m.