Sunday Boredom Busters: October 18th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s Kid’s Day at the Sioux Falls Jaycees Feargrounds haunted house located at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Kids can enjoy a non-scary afternoon in the Arts Building where the haunted house is brightly lit for young trick-or-treaters. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $8, $7 with a canned food donation for Feeding South Dakota.

It’s the final day of the Pumpkin Festival at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton. You can pick and paint pumpkins and enjoy hay rides and fall crafts from noon to 5 p.m.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

“Grow It!” is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Grand Valley Lutheran Church in Canton, SD is hosting a Soup & Pie Drive-Thru. Pick-up and delivery options are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All orders are free-will donations.

Start planning your dream wedding during the GonnaGetWed Bridal Showcase at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The showcase runs from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $5.

The Midco Aquatic Center has returned to pre-pandemic hours of operation. It’s open today from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages two and under.