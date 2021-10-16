Sunday Boredom Busters: October 17th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show wraps up today at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Vendors will be selling products ranging from toys, skin care products, decorative boards and food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, $1 off with a donation of old eyeglasses or hearing aids for the South Dakota Lions Club. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting OctoBEARfest, where visitors can save at least $65 on season passes, get an extra 10-percent on Great Bear gift cards, and get $10 off lesson punch cards. OctoBEARfest goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VFW Post 628 is hosting an All-You-Can Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

The Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

The Haunted Farm in Worthing, SD includes a haunted barn, haunted woods, dark trail plus a hayride and animals. The hours are 7-10 p.m. The cost is $23, $10 for the non-haunted attractions. The location is 47449 276th Street.

The South Dakota International Pageant showcases the accomplishments of today’s women and young ladies. The pageant is at 6 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets start at $19.

The Gonna Get Wed Bridal Brunch & Showcase takes place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Brunch is at 10 a.m. The showcase follows from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15 for the both events, $5 for the showcase only.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes zip lines, an apple cannon range, pony rides, giant hay maze, two 90-foot jumping pillows, a petting zoo, and of course, apple picking. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find your way through the stalks at the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, as well as a corn maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls. The hours are noon to 5 at both locations.

If you’re doing yardwork today, the two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are are noon to 5 p.m. The sites are open through November 28th.

Films showing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Beetlejuice, rated PG, Night of the Living Dead (NR), and a new release, Lamb, rated R.

Other new releases playing at a theater near you include Halloween Kills and The Last Duel, both rated R.