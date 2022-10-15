SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show wraps up today at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall and Convention Center in Sioux Falls. The show features 46 vendors selling everything from candles to cutting boards from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free. Be sure to watch KELOLAND Living on Monday when they’ll be announcing the door prize winners plus the winner of the grand prize, a Fonder sewing machine.

The Mighty Corson Art Players present the dark comedy American Hero at their theater in Corson, SD. The performance is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

The Santa Shack is a vendor fair for you holiday shopping in Wakonda, SD. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Wakonda Gymnasium. There will also be concession and a lunch special.

More than 100 vendors are selling handmade crafts, vintage, boutique, repurposed, rustic and farmhouse items at the Fall Market in Watertown, SD. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Codington County Extension Complex.

Riverview Tree farm near Canton, SD is hosting a Pumpkin Festival with picking hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be live music, kids activities plus farm animals. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Find your way through the 11-acre corn maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Yogi Bear Jellystone Campground near Brandon, SD also features a corn maze, along with a jumping pillow, mini-golf, volleyball, basketball and two playgrounds. The hours are 1-5 p.m. Admission is $10, $7 for children.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Monsters, Inc, rated G, The Invisible Man (NR) and Hocus Pocus, rated PG.

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Hocus Pocus.

New in theaters this weekend: Halloween Ends, rated R.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. Then, the Baltimore Ravens take on the New York Giants at noon, followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:25 p.m.