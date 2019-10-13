Sunday Boredom Busters: October 13th

LENNOX, SD (KELO) — Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Lennox, SD is hosting a Fall Festival of Gospel Music from 6-9 p.m. The performers include New Shoes from Council Bluffs, IA, Josiah Mullins of Le Mars, IA, Master’s Voice Quartet of Sioux Falls and The Klassens of Worthington, MN. A free-will offering will be taken. Refreshments will follow the concerts.

Brandon Lutheran Church is hosting a Fall Heritage Festival and Bake Sale. You can purchase baked goods from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering.

Sioux Falls Scottish Rite is serving an all-you-can-eat Fundraising Feast Sunday Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls. The cost is $10. Children 5 and under eat for free.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Pick your own Halloween pumpkins, plus enjoy pumpkin painting, a pumpkin sling-shot, a scarecrow contest and a haunted trail. Admission is free.

Country Apple Orchard south of Sioux Falls is hosting a Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include train and pony rides plus inflatables. Admission is free.

It’s Military & Law Enforcement Day at the South Dakota Rodeo Association Rodeo Finals at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Activities get underway at 1 p.m. Admission is $12, free for ages 12 and under.

Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. It’s located in the Midwest Family Care Clinic parking lot at 716 East 19th Street. Admission is free.

An inflatable Action Tower will be featured at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will need an active swim pass or pay a daily admission fee. The Midco Aquatic Center is located in Spellerberg Park.

Members of the Spares & Pairs Square Dance Club are offering free Square Dance Lessons from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Active Generations in Sioux Falls. The lessons are open adults and children 10 and up who are accompanied by an adult. Active Generations is located at 2300 W. 46th Street.

Find your way through 11 acres of twists and turns at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

Midwest All Pro Wrestling presents The Fall Show Down at the Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls. Bell time is at 5 p.m. Front row seats are $20, floor seats are $15.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs, Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Addams Family, rated PG, Gemini Man, rated PG-13 and Jexi, rated R.