Sunday Boredom Busters: October 11th

CANTON, SD (KELO) — Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival. The festival includes pumpkin picking, pumpkin painting, pumpkin games and a pumpkin slingshot. There will also be hay rides, farm animals and fall crafts. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting a free Open House this weekend. The open house, located on the north end of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes the largest permanent model train layout in South Dakota. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing.

Wind your way through 11 acres of twists and turns in the shape of a giraffe at the Heartland Country Corn Maze. The hours are noon to 5 p.m. The maze is located east of Harrisburg on South Dakota Highway 11.

“Grow It!” is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. Visitors can a drive a tractor, shop in a market, crawl underground and experience weather changes firsthand from noon to 5 p.m.

The Midco Aquatic Center has returned to pre-pandemic hours of operation. It’s open today from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children and free for ages two and under.