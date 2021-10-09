Sunday Boredom Busters: October 10th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Quilters’ Guild is hosting its show, Fall in Love With Quilting at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. More than 300 quilts are on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be quilting demonstrations and a country store. Admission is $7, free for children 12 and under.

The Dakota Independent Film Festival includes documentary shorts, feature films and panel discussions at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. All seating is general admission and masks are recommended. The cost is $25.

New in theaters this weekend the James Bond thriller No Time To Die, rated PG-13.

Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls is hosting an All-Ages Family Magic Show. The magic begins at 5 p.m.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm in Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival. There will be pumpkin picking, pumpkin painting, pumpkin games plus fall crafts, train rides and food vendors from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes zip lines, an apple cannon range, pony rides, giant hay maze, two 90-foot jumping pillows, a petting zoo, and of course, apple picking. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find your way through the stalks at the Heartland Country Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg, as well as a corn maze at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Sioux Falls. The hours are noon to 5 at both locations.

If you’re doing yardwork today, the two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are are noon to 5 p.m. The sites are open through November 28th.

The new Bug Squad exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center includes talking animatronic insects, a slide in the Spider Web Escape Area, an Ant Colony Climber and experience virtually what it’s like to fly in the Dragonfly Drone display. Today’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Enjoy pro football action here on KELOLAND-TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Miami Dolphins taking on the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon.