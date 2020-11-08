Sunday Boredom Busters: November 8th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The NAIA Basketball Classic wraps up at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Today’s matchups on the Heritage Court include the Mount Marty women taking on Dickinson State at noon. That’s followed by the Mount Marty men versus Valley City at 2 p.m. The Dakota Wesleyan University women play Presentation at 4 p.m. Then the DSU men take on Presentation at 6 p.m. There are a limited number of tickets for sale due to COVID-19 restrictions. Prices are $15 for adults, $5 for students. All spectators are required to wear masks.

It’s a double-header of pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 o’clock Central Time with the NFL Today. Then the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at noon. That’s followed by Pittsburgh at Dallas at 3:25 p.m.

Benson’s Flea Market features vendors from throughout the Midwest selling everything from collectibles, antiques, coins, house wares and furniture in the Expo Building of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2. Free for kids 12 and under.

If you’re in downtown Sioux Falls, you’ll want to check out the “Grow It” interactive agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center in the Washington Pavilion. It’s designed and sponsored by KELOLAND Media Group.