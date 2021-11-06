Sunday Boredom Busters: November 7th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale wraps up today in downtown Sioux Falls. Works by 25 artists from across the region, including Augustana University students, will be on display and for sale at the Hilton Garden Inn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. This is the 40th year of the event which is sponsored by the Center for Western Studies at Augustana University.

American Legion Post 15 is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The cost is $6, $2 for children. Post 15 is also accepting donations for boys state and legion baseball.

East Nidaros Lutheran Church in Baltic, SD is hosting a Soup Supper that includes tasty fall desserts. Serving time is 4:30 to 6 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house this weekend at their club building on the north side of the W.H Lyon Fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also at the fairgrounds, vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts during Benson’s Flea Market at the Expo Center. Today’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

The Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, rated G, Chicago, rated PG-13 and the new release The Beta Test, (NR).

Other new releases playing at a theater near you include CS Lewis: The Most Reluctant Convert, rated G, Eternals and Red Notice, both rated PG-13 and Spencer, rated R.

Enjoy pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Cleveland Browns at the Cincinnati Bengals at noon.