SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They’ll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.

A Vendor Fair & Bake Sale is a fundraiser for Wings of Valor, a non-profit that provides hunting opportunities for disabled veterans. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sanford Wellness Center in Sioux Falls. The event also includes a Book & Puzzle Sale.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $7, $2 for children. Proceeds go to Boys State & Legion baseball.

East Nidaros Lutheran Church south of Baltic, SD is hosting a Soup Supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. They’ll be serving a variety of soups, breads, and fall desserts. The cost is a free-will donation with proceeds going to the church’s fuel fund.

First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Turkey Dinner & Country Store in 10:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The cost is $15, free for ages 4 and under. You’re invited to dine-in, or take-out. It’s a fundraiser for youth missions.

Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

The Fight Like a Ninja Hockey Tournament wraps up today at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Games begin at 8 a.m. The tournament raises awareness about suicide prevention as well as money for a scholarship.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Coco, rated PG, Moonage Daydream, rated PG-13 and Triangles of Sadness, rated R.

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Superpower Dogs.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Be sure to check out this year’s People’s Choice Award sculpture called “Elk.” It’s located in front of the Carpenter Building at 221 S. Phillips Avenue.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. Then, the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets at noon. That’s followed by the Los Angeles Rams at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m.