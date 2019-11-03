Sunday Boredom Busters: November 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Exhibitors are selling antiques, collectibles and furniture at Benson’s Flea Market at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Building. Admission is $2, free for children 12 and under.

Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church is hosting a Soup & Pie Social from 4-6 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children, free for ages 3 and under. Messiah New Hope Lutheran is located at 5001 East Madison Street.

Faith Lutheran Church in Humboldt is serving a Pork Loin Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. Take a relaxing stroll from to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample apples.

Dancers of all ages are invited to enjoy Square Dancing at Active Generations. The dancing goes from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is $6. Active Generations is located at 2300 W. 46th Street.

It’s a double-header of NFL action here on KELOLAND TV. It starts with CBS Sports coverage of The NFL Today at 11 a.m. Central, followed by Indianapolis at Pittsburgh at noon. Then, Green Bay takes on the Chargers in Los Angeles at 3:25 p.m. Viewers of KCLO in Rapid City will see Cleveland at Denver.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo Cinedome at the Washington Pavilion include Superpower Dogs, Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Harriet, rated PG-13, plus Terminator: Dark Fate and Motherless Brooklyn, both rated R.