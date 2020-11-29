Sunday Boredom Busters: November 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Get into the holiday spirit by taking a stroll through Falls Park. Winter Wonderland features more than 350-thousand lights on display throughout the park from 5 p.m. to midnight. The five-story tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

Christmas at the Capitol features nearly 100 decorated trees on display at the South Dakota capitol in Pierre. The free display runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through December 26th.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD. The hours are from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free but donation boxes are available.

Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls features the movie, Frozen II. The movie plays at 2 p.m. Inner tubes will be provided. The cost is a daily admission or an active swim pass.

Films playing at the West Mall 7 Theatres in Sioux Falls include Frozen, The Croods: A New Age and Free Birds.

Movies showing at the Century Theatres in Sioux Falls include The War With Grandpa, Honest Thief and Come Play.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features several exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot: Prohibition and Women’s Suffrage, Let’s Ride: Vintage Motorcycles and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a double-header of pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. with The NFL Today. Then, Las Vegas takes on Atlanta at noon followed by Kansas City at Tampa Bay at 3:25 p.m.