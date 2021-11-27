Sunday Boredom Busters: November 28th

LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — Light the Night is a kickoff to the holiday season in Luverne, MN. Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by train at 5 p.m. and then make a trip to the City Park where fireworks take place at 7 p.m. followed by the lighting of the park. Children will receive cookie, chocolate milk, candy and a bell. Admission to the park is $10 per car.

Kids can meet Santa and his live reindeer at Lewis Drug stores during the holidays. They’ll be at the Lewis at 32nd & Ellis Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Dance Gallery presents The Nutcracker at the O’Gorman High School’s Lorang Theater. The performances are at 1 & 4 p.m. Tickets go from $18-$26.

Falls Park is aglow for the holidays with Winter Wonderland. You can check out the colorful lights on display nightly from 5 p.m. to midnight, through January 9th.

Light the Park is a holiday light display at Split Rock Park in Garretson, SD, from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free, but donation drop-boxes are posted in the park. The money goes toward park improvements.

The Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase features thousands of dollars in gift certificates and prizes toward your wedding day. It’s taking place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets are $10.

This is the last day the two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites are open in Sioux Falls. They’re located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Enjoy holiday movies in Sioux Falls theaters. The Polar Express is playing at the Washington Pavilion. Show time is 5:30 p.m.

Playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls are Elf, rated PG, Meet Me In St. Louis, NR, and The Power of the Dog, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Encanto, rated PG, plus House of Gucci and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, both rated R.

The Skyforce basketball team plays the Cleveland Charge at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is 3:05 p.m.