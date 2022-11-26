LUVERNE, MN (KELO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be boarding the Santa Train for a trip to southwest Minnesota. The Ellis & Eastern Railroad has stops scheduled in Rushmore, Adrian and Magnolia in the afternoon. The Santa Train’s final stop is at the Luverne depot at 4:30 p.m. The city park will be open for parking. Fireworks take place at 7 p.m.

Bring your camera for a picture with Santa and his reindeer. They’ll be at the Lewis Drug at 37th & Minnesota from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, it’s onto the Lewis at 41st & Marion from 3-6 p.m.

Santa Claus will also be visiting the Holiday Open House at Oakridge Nursery & Landscaping in Brandon, SD. The open house goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features discounts on artificial arrangements, birch bundles and ornaments. There will also be cookies and cider plus a drawing for a $50 dollar gift card.

The Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase features thousands of dollars in gift certificates and prizes toward your wedding day. It’s taking place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets are $10.

Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion featuring 50 of the country’s most celebrated artists. The exhibit in the Visual Arts Center showcases works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, and many others from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Northern Plains Native Americans, Radiomen, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes plus Pheasants on the Plains and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Falls Park is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features thousands of festive lights shining brightly each night through January 8th. Admission is free.

Films playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Little Women, rated PG, plus Bad Santa and Aftersun, both rated R.

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and The Polar Express.

New releases playing at a theater near you include Strange World, rated PG, Devotion, rated PG-13 plus Bones and All, rated R.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Lincoln Stars at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 2:05 p.m.

Enjoy NFL action on KELOLAND TV. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Tennessee Titans starting at noon Central Time.