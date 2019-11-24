Sunday Boredom Busters: November 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Brass performs its Holiday Concert at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The 35-piece brass choir performs at 4 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. Our Savior’s Lutheran is located at 909 W. 33rd Street.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra presents its Family Concert: Pictures at an Exhibition. The performance features artwork from Sioux Falls students displayed on the big screen above the orchestra. The concert is at 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion. Children get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket, which costs $10.

First United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls is serving a Waffle Breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Your free-will donations will go to the church’s day care and pre-school. First United Methodist is located at 401 S. Spring.

VFW Post 2966 in Scotland, S.D. is serving a Pancake Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.

St. Lambert Parish in Sioux Falls is hosting Turkey Bingo from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Game winners walk away with frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving. The cost is $3 per card or 6 cards for $15. St. Lambert Parish is located at 1000 S. Bahnson.

Enjoy the holiday lights on display at Falls Park during Winter Wonderland. You can check out the festive lighting daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 5th. Admission is free.

The Waupaca Area Model Railroaders Club out of Wisconsin is displaying a portable layout called Trains at Christmas. You can check out the display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mex is hosting Holiday Sole for Kids. When you eat at the Sioux Falls restaurant through December 15th, your $1 donation or more will go to purchase new sneakers for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Frozen 2 and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, both rated PG, and 21 Bridges, rated R.