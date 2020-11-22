Sunday Boredom Busters: November 22nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Hundreds of the nation’s finest artists and crafters are displaying and selling their handcrafted works during the Autumn Festival at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, free for children under ten.

Take a stroll through Falls Park and enjoy the festive holiday lights on display as part of Winter Wonderland. More than 350-thousand LED’s and lights make up this year’s display. The hours are from 5 p.m. to midnight. The five-story tower atop the Visitor Information Center is open until 9 p.m. Winter Wonderland runs nightly through January 10th.

“Grow It!” is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features several exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot: Prohibition and Women’s Suffrage, Let’s Ride: Vintage Motorcycles and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing at the West Mall 7 Theatres at the Western Mall in Sioux Falls include Free Birds, Come Away and Buddy Games. Masks are required in the theaters.

Movies at the Century Theatres in Sioux Falls include Honest Thief, Come Play and The Last Vermeer. Again, masks are required.

Enjoy pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with the NFL Today. That’s followed by Tennessee at Baltimore at noon.