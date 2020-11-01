Sunday Boredom Busters: November 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the James O. Aplan Classic Gun Show in Sioux Falls. Visitors can check out hundreds of tables full of guns and accessories for display and sale. The doors open at the Ramkota Event Center at 9 a.m. Admission is $5.

Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Feed. Serving time is from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance located at 1600 West Russell.

Grand Valley Lutheran Church in Canton, SD is hosting a Soup & Pie Drive-Thru. Pick-up and delivery options are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All orders are free-will donations.

Enjoy pro football action here on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central with the NFL Today. That’s followed by the New York Jets at the Kansas City Chiefs at noon.