SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pancake feed kicks off the list of Sunday Boredom Busters this week.

The VFW Post 628 Monthly Pancake Feed goes from 8:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at the SD Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls; that’s located at 1600 W Russell Street. Tickets for the all you can eat event are $8 for people 11 and older; it’s $2 for those who are 10 and under. It supports Veterans/Community Service Projects and Lincoln High School Marine JROTC, Civil Air Patrol Cadets.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents the play The Lightning Thief on Sunday at 2 p.m. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. Enjoy the performance at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are required.

Take in a musical put on by the LifeScape Center for the Arts, in conjunction with the Augustana University Theatre Department and Black Hills Playhouse. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – The Musical! performance starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Edith Mortensen Center Theatre on the Augustana campus at 2001 S Summit Avenue.

Frozen Heart Ballet Presented by Artistry Dance Studio follows the journeys of Princesses Anna and Elsa with adventures involving characters and creatures of all kinds. Travel to the land of Arendelle and enjoy a story of true love and acceptance between sisters from O’Gorman’s Lorang Theater at 3201 S Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls. The Sunday afternoon performance is at 2 p.m.; thickets for Children/Students are $10 with Adults being $15.

The Sioux Empire Brass presents their Holiday Concert – Music from Around the World on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3801 E 26th St, Sioux Falls. The Sioux Empire Brass is a 35-piece brass choir made up of musicians from Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. A freewill offering will be taken.

“Trains at Christmas” is an annual model railroad swap meet and train show sponsored by the Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society. The show is held in the north section of the EXPO building located on the W. H. Lyon fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. Admission is $7.00 for adults; children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday.

Christmas Acres in Le Mars, Iowa, claims to be the largest country Christmas display in the area. Take in thousands of lights, blow molds, inflatables, sculptures and beautiful music playing between 5 – 10 p.m. Find the display at 18481 Impala Avenue near Le Mars. Donations are accepted for the Christian Needs Center in town.

The 45th Annual Winterfest takes place in Aberdeen on Sunday. This event includes high-quality juried show of various art forms comprising of fine and folk art. It is the perfect opportunity to find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for all. It’s open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Civic Arena at 203 S Washington Street in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Community Theatre Presents: A HOLLIMARK CHRISTMAS FOR BETH. The show is a parody of those made-for-TV holiday movies that everyone loves or loves to hate. The performance is at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and tickets are required.

The Dakota Dance Association of Yankton, SD will be presenting Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Ballet” at the Yankton High School Theatre, 1801 Summit Street, Yankton. Sunday’s performance is at 2 p.m. Over 100 local cast members ranging from 1st grade to adult will be performing in this year’s production. Tickets will be available at the door 1 hour prior to each performance.