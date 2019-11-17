Sunday Boredom Busters: November 17th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Festival of Men’s Voices features all male-choruses in a performance to benefit The Banquet. The concert is at 2:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in downtown Sioux Falls. The musical lineup includes First Reformed Church Men’s Chorus, Minnehaha Mandskor, Singing Legionnaires, El Riad Chanters, Maplewood Men, Sioux Emperians and the Norse Glee Club. A free-will offering will go to The Banquet feeding ministry.

High Plains Woodwinds presents their fall concert, American Made. The free performance is at 2 p.m. at the Canton Performing Arts Center.

Jerseys for Jackson is a Minnesota Vikings-Denver Broncos Watch Party benefit for 7-year-old Jackson, who has the rare disease known as Salla. The benefit goes from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Remedy Brewing Company and includes a silent auction. All proceeds will go to the Salla Treatment and Research Foundation.

You can watch the Vikings-Broncos game here on KELO-TV. Kickoff is at noon. That game is following by the New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles at 3:30 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team stakes on the Green Bay Gamblers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 5:05 p.m. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

Enjoy professional wrestling at the Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls. Midwest All Pro Wrestling is hosting matches beginning at 5 p.m. Front row seats are $20, floor seating is $15.

An inflatable Action Tower will be featured at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls from noon to 5 p.m. Participants will need an active swim pass or pay a daily admission fee. The Midco Aquatic Center is located in Spellerberg Park.

The Kingsbury County Snow Queen Festival takes place at 7 p.m. at the Lake Preston School Auditorium. The winning high school senior is eligible to receive a $250 scholarship and go on to participate in the South Dakota Snow Queen Festival in Aberdeen in January. The festival also marks the 50th anniversary crowning of Little Miss Snowflake. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for students.

The Green Earth Players presents a stage production of The Beverly Hillbillies at the Palace Theater in Luverne, MN. The performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for students.

Dancers of all ages are invited to enjoy Square Dancing at Active Generations in Sioux Falls. The dancing goes from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is $6.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mex is hosting Holiday Sole for Kids. When you eat at the Sioux Falls restaurant through December 15th, your $1 donation or more will go to purchase new sneakers for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Ford v. Ferrari and Charlie’s Angels, both rated PG-13 and The Good Liar, rated R.