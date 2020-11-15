Sunday Boredom Busters: November 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –The EmBe 5K is a non-competitive, virtual fundraiser for Girls on the Run. Participants are invited to walk or run their personal 5K and share their experience on social media using the hashtag #EmBe5K. Register for $25 and receive an empowering 5K t-shirt.

It’s a full day of sports programming here on KELOLAND TV. The action starts at 9 a.m. Central Time with the final round of The Masters golf tournament from Augusta, Georgia. That’s followed by an NFL game featuring Denver versus Las Vegas at 3 p.m.

“Grow It!” is an exhibit at the Washington Pavilion’s Kirby Science Discovery Center designed by KELOLAND Media Group. It features interactive agriculture and weather-themed displays. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

If you feel like taking in a movie, you have plenty of options. Come Away, The Climb, Hillbilly Elegy and Freaky are playing at the West Mall 7 Theatres at the Western Mall in Sioux Falls. Masks are required.

The Century Theaters in Sioux Falls are featuring The War With Grandpa, Wolfwalkers and Let Him Go. Masks are required in the theaters.