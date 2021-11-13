Sunday Boredom Busters: November 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Angler Ice Institute ice fishing show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes more than 100 vendors plus ice fishing seminars. Admission is $5. Be sure to stop by the KELOLAND booth and register to win an Ice Angler Prize Package that includes an ice shack, a rod & reel gift combo, plus a Dakota Angler gift card. You can also register at KELOLAND.com.

Come cheer on and support girls from 32 teams across the region as they participate in the annual EmBe 5K, which caps off activities that are part of the Girls on the Run program. The non-competitive event will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

More than 125 vendors are selling products at the Holiday Market in Watertown, SD. The market is taking place at the Watertown Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Homestead Orchard near Parker, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

The two free Leaf & Branch Drop-Off sites in Sioux Falls are located at 1015 East Chambers Street and on the east side of Lyon Boulevard, across from Billion Chevrolet. Today’s hours are are noon to 5 p.m. The sites are open through November 28th.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Stripes, rate R, The Princess Bride, rated PG and the new release Mass, rated PG-13.

Also new in theaters, Clifford the Big Red Dog, rated PG.

It’s a double-header of pro football action on KELOLAND-TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. Then the Cleveland Browns take on the New England Patriots at noon. That’s followed by the Seattle Seahawks at the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m.