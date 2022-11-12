SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Angler Ice Institute wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Dozens of vendors and experts will be showing-off the latest and greatest in ice shacks, augers, electronics plus jigs and lures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $7.

The Lakota Events Hall in Tea, SD is hosting its annual Indoor Rummage Sale. There will be more than 4-thousand square feet of items for sale from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. You can take a relaxing stroll through the greenhouse to check out more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You’re also invited to come inside for a free cup of coffee and sample some apples.

The Crossthreads Fiber Guild is hosting Fiber Fun at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Everyone interesting in knitting, crocheting and needle work is invited to work on projects from 1-4 p.m., or just enjoy the company of fellow fiber friends.

While you’re at the museum, check out the newest display Northern Plains Native Americans: Connection with the Natural World, along with the other exhibits inside the museum. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

SculptureWalk features 67 sculptures on display in downtown Sioux Falls and the Cathedral District. Be sure to check out this year’s People’s Choice Award sculpture called “Elk.” It’s located in front of the Carpenter Building at 221 S. Phillips Avenue.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra presents a Chamber Music Concert featuring the Dakota Wind Quintet. The performance is at 1 p.m. in Hamre Hall at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. Tickets are $10.

Honoring Our Veterans is a program featuring music from the Civil War with the award-winning couple Charles & Kathryn Farrugia. It takes place at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish, SD.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Coco, rated PG, Decision to Leave (NR), plus the 1954 version of Godzilla (NR).

Movies playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, Train Time and Superpower Dogs.

New in theaters this weekend: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, rated PG-13.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. Central with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Kansas City Chiefs at noon.