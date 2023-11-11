SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Angler Ice Institute runs from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It’s said to be one of the premier ice fishing events in the country. Guests can learn about the latest in ice fishing equipment and interact with the experts in the industry.

There is a free Thanksgiving dinner being served at Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The events goes from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. CT. Both sit-down and take-out options are available and all are welcome. The church is located at 235 N Prairie Avenue.

Enjoy a special musical performance with the Dakota String Quartet and Dakota Wind Quintet, showcasing masterpieces of chamber music. That’s scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall.

The Washington Pavilion hosts A Motown Christmas at 7:30 p.m. The show features a world-class vocal group backed up by a six-piece band. The performance is in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

The Shrine of Democracy Chorus performs Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m. MT. They will be performing patriotic barbershop style music in honor of our Veterans. Head to the High Plains Western Heritage Center at 825 Heritage Dr. in Spearfish to listen.

You can catch the play “The Revolutionists” at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. The play is described as a bold and irreverent comedy set amidst the tumultuous French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. The performance starts at 7 p.m. MT.

In Pierre, the Pierre Players Community Theatre is performing the musical “All is Calm”. It is set during Christmas 1914 on the western front. The musical starts at 7:30 p.m.

in Aberdeen, Aldersgate Church will host a Veterans dinner. The event is to honor military members, veterans and their families who have served our country. The dinner goes from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Oxbow Vendor Fair, Bake & Book Sale features more than 35 vendors. A portion of daily sales will be donated to Hero Haven. The sale goes from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT at 4201 S Oxbow Avenue in Sioux Falls Sunday.

A Sioux Falls businesses will have a special Holiday sale on Sunday. Gift & Thrift will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. The store is located at 209 S Bahnson Avenue. The events features all sorts of holiday items, contests, a coffee truck and more.