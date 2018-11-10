Sunday Boredom Busters: November 11th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Military & Veterans Affairs Committee of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce presents a Veterans Day Program. It starts at 9:30 a.m. with a non-denominational church service at Lincoln High School. The program follows at 10 a.m. and includes a performance by the Singing Legionnaires. The keynote speaker is Brigadier General Marshall Michels of the South Dakota National Guard. The program is free and open to the public.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls will commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Dayby ringing the tower bell at 11 a.m. That's followed by a 2 p.m. program featuring World War I re-enactors David Rambow and Randy Megard. Admission is free.

Past and present members of the military can enjoy free admission to the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls today. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans also get free admission to the Midwest All Pro Wrestling event at the El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bell time is 5 p.m. For everyone else, it's $25 for front row seats, $15 for floor seating.

Sioux Falls VFW Post 628 is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children. The VFW is located at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue.

The South Dakota State University wrestling team clashes with Arizona State at the Sanford Pentagon. The matches begin at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $8 and are available at Ticketmaster.com and the Sanford Pentagon box office.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra presents a Stained Glass Concert at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. Coffee and cookies will be served at intermission. Peace Lutheran is located at 5509 West 41st Street.

Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls is serving a free Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Serving time is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Augustana Lutheran is located at 235 North Prairie Avenue.

Fishing enthusiasts can pick up new tips during the Dakota Angler Ice Institute at the Sioux Falls Arena. Dozens of vendors and experts will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5

Homestead Orchard near Marion is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. Take a stroll through the greenhouse to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls.

Films Playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Turtle Odyssey, Meerkats and The Last Reef.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, rated PG, The Girl in the Spider's Web and Overlord, both rated R.

Find more activities on our KELOLAND.com Events Calendar