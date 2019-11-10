Sunday Boredom Busters: November 10th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Cinema Falls presents the World War I film The Great War, written, directed and produced by South Dakota native Luke Schuetzle. The doors open at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. The movie begins at 5 p.m. A question-and-answer session follows at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $13.50.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mex is hosting Holiday Sole for Kids. When you eat at the Sioux Falls restaurant from today through December 15th, your $1 donation or more will go to purchase new sneakers for kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

High Plains Woodwinds presents their fall concert, American Made. The free performance is at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 5509 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents a musical version of Treasure Island. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion.

VFW Post 628 is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $6, $2 for children. The VFW is located at 3601 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

The Irene Holiday Fair features three-dozen vendors selling items in the Irene School gymnasium from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get your picture taken with Santa Claus from noon to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

American Legion Post 128 in Hudson, SD is hosting its 82nd annual Turkey Shoot & Dinner at the Hudson Memorial Building. Activities include a trap shoot, bingo and games. A turkey supper will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Homestead Orchard near Marion, SD is hosting a free Chrysanthemum Show. Take a relaxing stroll to see more than 80 varieties of mums from 1-5 p.m. You can also enjoy a free cup of coffee and sample apples.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome in the Washington Pavilion include Back from the Brink and Volcanoes.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Playing With Fire, rated PG, Last Christmas and Midway, both rated PG-13, and Doctor Sleep, rated R.