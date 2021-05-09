Sunday Boredom Busters: May 9th

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway begins a busy season of racing on the dirt oval in Brandon, SD. The Mother’s Day Opener features Rosenbauer America Night. Gates open at 4 p.m. Races start at 7:30 p.m. The first 200 mothers through the main gate receive a free carnation. Tickets are $18, $10 for students and free for children 12 and under.

Good Earth State Park, southeast of Sioux Falls, kicks-off its Summer Concert Series. A Native American drum group will perform at 4 p.m. You can purchase food at the Watecha Bowl food truck. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required.

The University of Sioux Falls choirs perform an outdoor Lawn Chair Concert on campus. The choirs will sing popular selections from Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera and Pirates of Penzance starting at 4 p.m. There will also be an awards ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of USF students this year.

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites is an interactive exhibit at the Washington Pavilion where kids can embark on an imaginative adventure involving The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Snowy Day and Where’s Spot? Storyland is in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

That’s where you can also check out the Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Pheasants on the Plains. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Mother’s Day movies playing at the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Court Jester, rated G, plus E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Terms of Endearment, both rated PG.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Here Today, rated PG-13 and Wrath of Man, rated R.