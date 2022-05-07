BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Racing season gets underway at Huset’s Speedway tonight. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m. The first 200 moms receive a free carnation and a chance to win $100 from SeaFoam. Admission is $20, $10 for students.

It’s the final day of rodeo action at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Rodeo Sioux Falls gets underway at noon with a team roping competition, followed by open ride in the box and draw pot. Admission is $20.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away wraps up its series of performances at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. Show times are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall. At the tour’s request, face masks are encouraged in the theater.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out the new exhibit, Radiomen: Army Air Forces Technical Training Command at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Other exhibits include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Star Wars and ¡Three Amigos!, both rated PG plus La La Land, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

New in theaters this weekend, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, rated PG-13