Sunday Boredom Busters: May 2nd

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — Celebrate Loyalty Day in Brandon, SD with the town’s 55th annual parade The parade starts at Brandon Valley High School at 11 a.m. heading west on Holly Boulevard to Main Avenue, ending at the VFW. The VFW Auxiliary will be selling food in the parking lot starting at noon.

The Splitrock Fire Department is serving a Pancake Feed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is 7201 East Arrowhead Parkway in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls American Legion is hosting a Pancake Feed. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, located on West Russell Street.

It’s the Opening Day of the season for the Historic Prairie Village. Activities include a train ride at 2 p.m. The season runs through September 6th. Prairie Village is located 2 miles west of Madison, SD on Highway 34.

Car enthusiasts will want to attend the Spring Swap Meet at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. This 17th annual event is for classic cars, trucks, street rods, muscle cars and all things automotive. The swap meet runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the Nordstrom Building at the fairgrounds.

The Red Rock Bar & Grill in Brandon is hosting a Race Party Car Show. You can check out local race cars and hot rods starting at 2 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include My Fair Lady, rated G, plus Airplane! and Song of the Sea, both rated PG.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Triumph, rated PG-13 and Separation, rated R.