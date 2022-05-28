SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy live music at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. Good Earth’s Summer Concert Series features Tom Watson who performs at 4 p.m. The concert is free to attend but a park entrance license is required for vehicles entering the park.

Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls is hosting a Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Ride. Bikers of all skill levels are invited to gather at the store’s South Cliff Avenue location at 4 p.m. to ride beginner and intermediate trails. Helmets and bicycles with off-road capabilities are required.

The Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls is hosting a Rock the Block Community Outreach Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food, bike safety education, entertainment, and outreach opportunities outside the Mission’s main office in downtown Sioux Falls.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Campground is hosting a Summer Kickoff for campers including games, crafts and music through the Memorial Day Weekend. Jellystone Park is located off Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Brandon.

Check out the 66 new sculptures featured in front of shops and restaurants along the streets of downtown Sioux Falls this year. The SculptureWalk exhibit has also expanded into the Cathedral District. This year’s lineup features ten artists new to SculptureWalk.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Encanto, rated PG and The Kid, NR.

New summer movies playing at a theater near you include The Bob’s Burgers Movie and Top Gun: Maverick, both rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

Exhibits at the Old Courthouse Museum in Sioux Falls include Radiomen: Army Air Forces Technical Training Command, Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The museum is closed on Monday.

It’s a holiday weekend of racing at Thunder Valley Dragways in Marion, SD. The racing starts and 9 a.m. and goes all day long. Races resume on Monday.

The Sioux Valley Cycle Club is hosting ATV races this weekend. The gates open at 2 p.m. Practice laps are at 4:30 p.m. with the races to following. The track is located 1.5 miles east of Renner Corner. Admission is $20, free for ages 10 and under.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. The Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under.