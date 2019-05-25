Boredom Busters

Sunday Boredom Busters: May 26th

Posted: May 25, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Another season of Sangria Sundays begins today at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Enjoy South Dakota wines, beers, ciders and live music from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

It's also opening weekend at South Dakota's largest outdoor water park. Wild Water West is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Attractions include water slides, a wave pool, Tornado Alley, Lazy River with swim-up bar plus miniature golf and go-karts. Admission is $14.95 and $24.95. Wild Water West is located west of Sioux Falls on 466th Avenue.

Check out the new works of outdoor art on display for SculptureWalk 2019. There are 59 sculptures located throughout downtown Sioux Falls. Start your tour at the SculptureWalk Visitor Center in the Washington Pavilion.

While you're downtown, stop by the Old Courthouse Museum and take in the exhibits on theater, medicine and toys. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. 

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Backyard Wilderness and America's Musical Journey.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Aladdin, rated PG, plus Booksmart and Brightburn, both rated R.

Looking ahead to Monday, there will be a Memorial Day Parade on Main Street in Dell Rapids beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow. That will be followed by a Brat Feed at the Americal Legion Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center on Monday. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will feature music by the El Riad Fife and Drum Corp and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band.

Find more activities on our KELOLAND.com Events Calendar

