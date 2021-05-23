Sunday Boredom Busters: May 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — JJ’s Axes & Ales in Sioux Falls is hosting a Marathon League axe-throwing competition to benefit the non-profit Almost Home Canine Rescue. The entry fee is $80, but if you don’t want to take part in the competition, JJ’s is also offering ten throws for $10. The event starts at 11 a.m.

It’s the final day of the Spring Parade of Homes. Check out more than 40 newly-built homes in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford and Tea from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to see.

Take advantage of free entrance at all South Dakota state parks and recreation areas as part of Open House and Free Fishing Weekend. Camping fees still apply but no fishing licenses are required.

Grab your pole and head to Lake Alvin Recreation Area for a self-guided fishing challenge. Take a selfie with a fish at the lake, or a selfie with your fishing pole, or play bingo while you fish. Participants will be randomly selected to win a backpack.

Visitors to Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls can enjoy live music as part of the Summer Concert Series. The free concert begins at 4 p.m. The Windy City Bites food truck will be selling food and refreshments.

Check out the 62 new sculptures installed in downtown Sioux Falls as part of SculptureWalk 2021.

You can vote for your favorite piece by filling out a form at ballot boxes located throughout downtown.

During your SculptureWalk tour, stop by the Old Courthouse Museum to see exhibits ranging from Native American tools to Prohibition to motorcycles and pheasants. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Gunda, rated G and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, rated PG.

New in theaters this weekend, Scoob!, rated PG.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Kane County Kougars at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.