SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Today’s your last chance to check out the new homes on display during the Spring Parade of Homes. The parade, which features nearly 40 newly-built homes, takes place from 1-5 p.m. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Baltic, Hartford and Lake Madison. It costs $5 to tour the two feature homes. All the other homes are free to see.

It’s Open House and Free Fishing Weekend in South Dakota. Visitors get in for free at all state parks and recreation areas. Camping fees still apply. No fishing licenses are required. However, regulations and limits still apply.

The Plant Traders & Gardeners of South Dakota are hosting a Plant Swap & Sale at McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Robert L. Neilson Visitor Center. The free event will include food trucks, ranch tours, and houseplants and vegetable seedlings available for purchase.

The Sioux Empire Brass presents their Spring Concert in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 4 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church. The concert is free.

Check out the new works of art on display in downtown Sioux Falls as part of the 19th annual SculptureWalk. A record 67 sculptures are featured in front of shops and restaurants along the streets of downtown this year. The exhibit has also expanded into the Cathedral District. This year’s lineup features ten artists new to SculptureWalk.

The Premiere Playhouse presents the musical Cabaret. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Contemporary gospel and pop singer Amy Grant performs at the Washington Pavilion. Her concert is at 7 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

Films playing at the Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Vertical Freedom (NR), Petite Maman rated PG and Inland Empire, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Downton Abbey: A New Era, rated PG and Men, rated R.

It’s Sunday Family Fun Day at the Canaries baseball game against the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium. Show up by 12:30 p.m. and you’ll get a chance to play catch with the players before the game. Fans are also invited to run the bases after the game.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. The Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, $10 for students, free for ages 12 and under.