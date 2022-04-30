SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Midwest Ranch Sorting Association is hosting the Sioux Falls Showdown at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Activities get underway 8 a.m. with a cowboy church service. That’s following by sorting competitions throughout the day featuring some of the best professional riders in the country. Admission is free.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $6, $2 for children.

St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone, MN is hosting a Dad’s Belgian Waffle Brunch from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10, $6 for children, free for ages 5 and under. The brunch is a fundraiser for the Pipestone Senior Center.

The Sioux Falls Children’s Choir presents a free concert at the Good Samaritan National Campus on west 57th Street. The concert is sponsored by Senior Companions of South Dakota and begins at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents: Wizard of Oz — Young Performers’s Edition. The performances are at 2 & 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15.

Check out the new exhibit, Radiomen: Army Air Forces Technical Training Command at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Other exhibits include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

Movies playing in the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Hello, Dolly, rated G plus Everything Everywhere All at Once, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend, Memory, rated R.