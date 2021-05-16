Sunday Boredom Busters: May 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Check out more than 40 newly-built during the Spring Parade of Homes hosted by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford and Tea. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. All homes are free to see. The parade wraps up next weekend.

VFW Post 628 is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

Tuff Roots is the featured performer during the Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park southeast of Sioux Falls. The music starts at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required.

Concert-goers can purchase food at the Big Orange Truck food truck.

The AMA Coin Show features collectibles for sale or swapping at the at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites is an interactive exhibit at the Washington Pavilion where kids can embark on an imaginative adventure involving The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Snowy Day and Where’s Spot? Storyland is in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. That’s where you can also check out the Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Pheasants on the Plains. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include IKURU, NR and Saturday Night Fever, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include, Finding You, rated PG plus Spiral: SAW, Army of the Dead, Those Who Wish Me Dead and Profile, all rated R.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.