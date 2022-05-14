SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Spring Parade of Homes features nearly 40 newly-built homes on display. The Home Show takes place from 1-5 p.m. The homes are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Baltic, Hartford and Lake Madison. It costs $5 to tour the two feature homes. All the other homes are free to see.

The Ellsworth Air & Space Show wraps up in western South Dakota. Gates open at Ellsworth Air Force Base at 9 a.m. Mountain Time. Admission is free. The opening ceremony is at 11:30 a.m. followed by a parachute team demonstration. There will be flyovers involving B-25’s, B-52’s and B-1’s. The Marines Blue Angels Team performs at 3:05 p.m. followed by the Navy Blue Angels at 3:15 p.m. Gates close at 6 p.m.

Indigenous Artists of the Prairie features artists, musicians and crafters showcasing their talents at Good Earth State Park in Sioux Falls from 1-6 p.m. Amphitheater performers are Kobe Jordan at 2 p.m. and Whitetail Drum Group at 4 p.m. A food truck will be on-site. The event is free, but a park entrance license is required for vehicles entering the park.

The Premiere Playhouse presents the musical Cabaret. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Matilda, rated PG, plus The Shawshank Redemption and X, both rated R.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Family Camp, rated PG and Firestarter, rated R.

Check out the new exhibit, Radiomen: Army Air Forces Technical Training Command at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls. Other exhibits include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design and Scenes of Sioux Falls. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Enjoy a night of Racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. The Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m.