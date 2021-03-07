Sunday Boredom Busters: March 7

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting a party to celebrate the end of the season. SnirtFest goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a limbo & ollie contest at 11 a.m., a costume contest at noon, a group photo at 12:30 p.m., a sled race at 1:30 p.m. and a pond skim at 3 p.m. It costs $5 to enter each event or $20 to enter all five. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Great Bear is open to the public for skiing and snowboarding during SnirtFest. The tubing hill is closed.

Terry Peak, South Dakota’s largest ski & snowboard resort, is entering the spring ski season with still plenty of snow on the slopes in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Building on West Russell Street. The cost is $6, $2 for children 10 and under. Entertainment is provided by Vietnam War disc jockey Dave Rowe. There will also be a bake sale to support Tribute to Fallen Soldiers.

The 40th annual Sioux Falls Toy Show features antique toys and collectibles, trains, dolls, games and more for sale at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under.

More than 80 exhibitors from throughout the Midwest are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts at Benson’s Flea Market from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $2.50, free for kids 12 and under.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents The Odd Couple, Female Version. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Wizard of OZ in 4G, rated G, Singin’ in the Rain, rated G and Sixteen Candles, rated PG.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Chaos Walking, rated PG-13 and Boogie, rated R.