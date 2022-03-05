SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can vote for your favoring beer during the Mash Madness competition in downtown Sioux Falls. Five breweries are competing: Covert Artisan Ales, Severance Brewing, Remedy Brewing, WoodGrain Brewing and Fernson Brewing. Mash Madness runs through the end of the month.

The Sioux Falls Toy Show features hundreds of tables filled with collectibles, antiques, dolls, model cars and games. The Toy Show is taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $6, free for ages 12 and under.

It’s still skiing and snowboarding season in South Dakota. Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a Sunday dip in the pool at the MidcoAquatic Center. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is a daily admission or an active swim pass.

The Premier Playhouse presents The 39 Steps. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls.

Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts during Benson’s Flea Market at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50 for adults, free for children 12 and under.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smokey Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Mitchells vs. The Machines, rated PG, Tick, Tick…Boom!, rated PG-13, and the 1933 version of King Kong (NR).

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Dream Big: Engineering Our World, Backyard Wilderness and Great Barrier Reef.

The big blockbuster new in theaters this weekend: The Batman, rated PG-13.