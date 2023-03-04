SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This is your final chance to see the works by 50 of the nation’s most celebrated artists at the Washington Pavilion. Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts features works by the likes of Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock. This final day of the exhibit goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Pavilion’s Visual Arts Center.

The Sioux Falls Toy Show features hundreds of tables showcasing toys and other collectibles at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $6, free for ages 12 and under.

American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving time is 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The cost is $9, $2 for children.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Benson’s Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tubing hill is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a day on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

The warming houses are closed for the rest of the winter winter at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. People can still skate as long as the ice remains at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Soul, rated PG and Close, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica and Train Time.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Creek III, rated PG-13 and Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, rated R.