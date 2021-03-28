Sunday Boredom Busters: March 28th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Model Train Show wraps up today at the downtown Multi-Cultural Center. The show features seven different train layouts along with vendors from across the region, selling and swapping model train supplies. Today’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, free for children 12 and under. Masks are required.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents the classic children’s story, The Little Prince. The performance is at 2 p.m. in the Belbas Theater of the Washington Pavilion.

Your ticket to the performance gets you a free admission to the Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorite exhibit in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

The Passion and the Cross is a one act, 2-hour musical about the Easter story. The performance is at 4 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $15.

It’s still skiing and snowboarding season in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Pheasants on the Plains. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Batman and Clueless, both rated PG-13.

New in theaters this weekend, Nobody, rated R.