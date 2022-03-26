SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can buy, sell or trade your model train items during the Greater Sioux Falls Model Railroad Train Show. It’s taking place at the Multi-Cultural Center in downtown Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under.

Vote for your favoring beer during the Mash Madness competition in downtown Sioux Falls. Five breweries are competing: Covert Artisan Ales, Severance Brewing, Remedy Brewing, WoodGrain Brewing and Fernson Brewing. Mash Madness runs through the end of the month.

Dust off your clubs and enjoy an outing on the golf course. Both Elmwood and Prairie Green in Sioux Falls are open for the season.

It’s still skiing and snowboarding season in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Skyforce basketball team takes on the Oklahoma City Blue at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 3:05 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Remember the Titans, rated PG and Pretty in Pink, rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Washington Pavilion’s Wells Fargo CineDome include Super Power Dogs, Pandas: The Journey Home and Backyard Wilderness.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Sing 2 Sing-A-Long, rated PG, The Lost City, rated PG-13 and Infinite Storm, rated R.

Exhibits on display at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls include Designing Sioux Falls, Beehives & Smoky Eyes, Pheasants on the Plains, Native American Tool Design, Scenes of Sioux Falls and the Bottle and the Ballot. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.