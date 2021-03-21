Sunday Boredom Busters: March 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Laurel Ridge Barn, north of Sioux Falls, is hosting a Pop-Up Boutique. Thirteen vendors will be selling products from noon to 4 p.m. Cash and cards will be accepted by vendors. Laurel Ridge Barn is located at 47677 Slip Up Creek Road.

The Vintage Market in Rowena, SD is hosting a March Event that includes a sale of vintage, antique, salvaged, primitive, furniture and home decor products. The hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites is the newest interactive exhibit at the Washington Pavilion. Kids are invited to embark on an imaginative adventure involving The Tale of Peter Rabbit, The Snowy Day and Where’s Spot? The fun is taking place in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

It’s still ski season in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls features exhibits exploring South Dakota’s past. The free exhibits include Native American Tool Design, The Bottle & the Ballot, Let’s Ride, the Sioux Falls Municipal Band and Pheasants on the Plains. The hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Trolls, rated PG and Sing Street, rated PG-13.

New in theaters this weekend, The Courier, rated PG-13.